In the last trading session, 2,559,640 shares of the Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:DCT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.62, and it changed around -$2.66 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.5 Billion. DCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.4, offering almost -19.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.26% since then. We note from Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 846.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 645.26 Million.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DCT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT): Trading Information

Although DCT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $58.78 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.1489 over the last five days. On the other hand, Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DCT is forecast to be at a low of $48 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +10.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -66.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 53.7% per year for the next five years.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.87% of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. shares, and 29.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.48%. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 139 institutions, with Accenture PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 19.23% of the shares, which is about 25.18 Million shares worth $1.09 Billion.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with 8.8% or 11.53 Million shares worth $499.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 8694221 shares worth $394.98 Million, making up 6.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 4.75 Million shares worth around $205.83 Million, which represents about 3.63% of the total shares outstanding.