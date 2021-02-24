In the last trading session, 1,076,081 shares of the Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.(NYSE:DGNR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.3, and it changed around -$0.48 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $974.63 Million. DGNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.11, offering almost -42.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.98% since then. We note from Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 606.15 Million.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DGNR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. shares, and 0.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.01%. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Altimeter Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.07% of the shares, which is about 3.5 Million shares worth $46.45 Million.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P., with 4.16% or 2.87 Million shares worth $38.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.