In the last trading session, 1,494,476 shares of the dMY Technology Group, Inc. II(NYSE:DMYD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.54, and it changed around -$1.73 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $639.63 Million. DMYD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.89, offering almost -18.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.14% since then. We note from dMY Technology Group, Inc. II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 846.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 Million.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DMYD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 48.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DMYD is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +61.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.