In the last trading session, 1,600,788 shares of the Diana Shipping Inc.(NYSE:DSX) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.84, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $236.5 Million. DSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.78, offering almost -33.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.99% since then. We note from Diana Shipping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 853.57 Million.

Diana Shipping Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DSX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Diana Shipping Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX): Trading Information

Although DSX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.37- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still down -0.1647 over the last five days. On the other hand, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 772.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DSX is forecast to be at a low of $2.3 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +76.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) projections and forecasts

Diana Shipping Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +100 percent over the past six months and at a -110% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +41.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. to make $39.58 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.03 Million and $37.15 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.9%. Diana Shipping Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -265.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares, and 23.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.31%. Diana Shipping Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.94% of the shares, which is about 6.33 Million shares worth $12.22 Million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 3.49% or 3.18 Million shares worth $6.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2499740 shares worth $3.4 Million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund held roughly 215.18 Thousand shares worth around $415.3 Thousand, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.