In today’s recent session, 3,535,701 shares of the Crescent Point Energy Corp.(NYSE:CPG) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.08, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.17 Billion. CPG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.12, offering almost -0.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 87.5% since then. We note from Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.86 Million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CPG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG): Trading Information Today

Instantly CPG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.04- on Wednesday, Feb 24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.71% year-to-date, but still up 0.2152 over the last five days. On the other hand, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.24, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPG is forecast to be at a low of $2.36 and a high of $5.9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) projections and forecasts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +122.47 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -100% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -108.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $658.64 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. to make $657.27 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $621.41 Million and $549.08 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.01%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 111.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CPG Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.2 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.2% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.85% per year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, and 35.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.77%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock is held by 180 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.11% of the shares, which is about 32.4 Million shares worth $75.83 Million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 3.08% or 16.33 Million shares worth $38.22 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 17117321 shares worth $21.4 Million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held roughly 8.68 Million shares worth around $10.85 Million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.