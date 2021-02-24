In the last trading session, 1,401,305 shares of the CPS Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:CPSH) were traded, and its beta was 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.84, and it changed around -$2.06 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $250.5 Million. CPSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30, offering almost -59.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.33% since then. We note from CPS Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 940.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 Million.

CPS Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CPSH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CPS Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH): Trading Information

Although CPSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $27.00 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.78% year-to-date, but still down -0.2994 over the last five days. On the other hand, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) is 1.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 410.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 159.66 day(s).

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.6%. CPS Technologies Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 82.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.73% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares, and 6.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.9%. CPS Technologies Corporation stock is held by 13 institutions, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.84% of the shares, which is about 245.09 Thousand shares worth $681.36 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.43% or 189.78 Thousand shares worth $527.59 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 109990 shares worth $180.93 Thousand, making up 0.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 76.9 Thousand shares worth around $213.78 Thousand, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.