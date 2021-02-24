In today’s recent session, 1,400,711 shares of the Conduent Incorporated(NASDAQ:CNDT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.53, and it changed around $0.48 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16 Billion. CNDT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.05, offering almost -9.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.15% since then. We note from Conduent Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 Million.

Conduent Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CNDT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Conduent Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT): Trading Information Today

Instantly CNDT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.82- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.0239 over the last five days. On the other hand, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNDT is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Conduent Incorporated to make $1Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.05 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.26%. Conduent Incorporated earnings are expected to decrease by -353.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.23% of Conduent Incorporated shares, and 77.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83%. Conduent Incorporated stock is held by 278 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 18.05% of the shares, which is about 38.15 Million shares worth $183.12 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.19% or 15.19 Million shares worth $72.94 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 4140887 shares worth $13.17 Million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.89 Million shares worth around $18.67 Million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.