In the last trading session, 2,975,482 shares of the Compugen Ltd.(NASDAQ:CGEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.51, and it changed around -$1.31 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $935.83 Million. CGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.9, offering almost -89.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.48% since then. We note from Compugen Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 Million.

Compugen Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CGEN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Compugen Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN): Trading Information

Although CGEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.49 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.1965 over the last five days. On the other hand, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.43, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 103.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGEN is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +166.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 71.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.1%. Compugen Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -5.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Compugen Ltd. shares, and 53.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.36%. Compugen Ltd. stock is held by 149 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 20.66% of the shares, which is about 17.08 Million shares worth $206.88 Million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 8.5% or 7.03 Million shares worth $85.11 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 10855726 shares worth $131.46 Million, making up 13.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 5.72 Million shares worth around $69.28 Million, which represents about 6.92% of the total shares outstanding.