In the last trading session, 2,220,117 shares of the Community Health Systems, Inc.(NYSE:CYH) were traded, and its beta was 1.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.58, and it changed around $0.24 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11 Billion. CYH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.45, offering almost -33.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.78% since then. We note from Community Health Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.1 Million.

Community Health Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CYH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Community Health Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH): Trading Information

Instantly CYH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.38- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.0674 over the last five days. On the other hand, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.79, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYH is forecast to be at a low of $4.1 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +39.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) projections and forecasts

Community Health Systems, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +73.68 percent over the past six months and at a -173.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +93.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -110.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.96 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. to make $2.88 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $3.02 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.1%. Community Health Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 173.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.1% per year for the next five years.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.26% of Community Health Systems, Inc. shares, and 75.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.36%. Community Health Systems, Inc. stock is held by 227 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.3% of the shares, which is about 15.91 Million shares worth $118.22 Million.

Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd, with 12.16% or 14.54 Million shares worth $108.05 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7219238 shares worth $53.64 Million, making up 6.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.16 Million shares worth around $13.34 Million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.