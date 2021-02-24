In the last trading session, 1,096,870 shares of the Coherus BioSciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.24, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17 Billion. CHRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.22, offering almost -36.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.13% since then. We note from Coherus BioSciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 Million.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CHRS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS): Trading Information

Although CHRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.70 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.0688 over the last five days. On the other hand, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 84.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHRS is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +115.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) projections and forecasts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.53 percent over the past six months and at a 39.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -58.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -47.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $115.12 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. to make $119.19 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $123.86 Million and $119.52 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.2%. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 138.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.2% per year for the next five years.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.62% of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. shares, and 125.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 127.71%. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. stock is held by 314 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.61% of the shares, which is about 10.53 Million shares worth $182.98 Million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 10.24% or 7.38 Million shares worth $128.28 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4070640 shares worth $70.75 Million, making up 5.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.84 Million shares worth around $49.38 Million, which represents about 3.94% of the total shares outstanding.