In the last trading session, 1,814,874 shares of the Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CKPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.36, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $228.09 Million. CKPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.376, offering almost -60% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.75% since then. We note from Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 Million.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CKPT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT): Trading Information

Although CKPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.09- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still down -0.1724 over the last five days. On the other hand, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 353.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CKPT is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +495.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 138.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. to make $300Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25Million and $972Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 340%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 45% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.62% of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 21.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.48%. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.23% of the shares, which is about 3.24 Million shares worth $8.59 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.26% or 2.38 Million shares worth $6.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1438862 shares worth $3.86 Million, making up 4.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.05 Million shares worth around $2.77 Million, which represents about 3.63% of the total shares outstanding.