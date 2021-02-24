In the last trading session, 1,130,253 shares of the Cerence Inc.(NASDAQ:CRNC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $114.35, and it changed around -$3.51 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.31 Billion. CRNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $139, offering almost -21.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.04% since then. We note from Cerence Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 664.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 702.38 Million.

Cerence Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CRNC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cerence Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC): Trading Information

Although CRNC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $130.1 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.0848 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRNC is forecast to be at a low of $105 and a high of $155. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) projections and forecasts

Cerence Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +106.45 percent over the past six months and at a 25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +23.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 48.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cerence Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -120.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of Cerence Inc. shares, and 101.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.21%. Cerence Inc. stock is held by 353 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.05% of the shares, which is about 3.41 Million shares worth $342.81 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 8.18% or 3.09 Million shares worth $310Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 1940746 shares worth $176.12 Million, making up 5.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 968.4 Thousand shares worth around $47.33 Million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.