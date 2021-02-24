In the last trading session, 1,024,763 shares of the Cerecor Inc.(NASDAQ:CERC) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.67, and it changed around -$0.38 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $324.76 Million. CERC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.5, offering almost -22.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.58% since then. We note from Cerecor Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.98 Million.

Cerecor Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CERC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cerecor Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC): Trading Information

Although CERC has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.50- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.39% year-to-date, but still down -0.122 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 145.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CERC is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +145.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 145.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cerecor Inc. to make $6.75 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $540Million and $2.75 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 85.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 145.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.4%. Cerecor Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 64.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.97% of Cerecor Inc. shares, and 66.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.86%. Cerecor Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 40.23% of the shares, which is about 30.13 Million shares worth $79.55 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 8.32% or 6.23 Million shares worth $16.46 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1057944 shares worth $2.41 Million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 939.67 Thousand shares worth around $2.14 Million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.