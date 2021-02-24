In today’s recent session, 1,186,441 shares of the Canoo Inc.(NASDAQ:GOEV) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.68, and it changed around $0.51 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.25 Billion. GOEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.9, offering almost -82.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.68% since then. We note from Canoo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.81 Million.

Canoo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GOEV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Canoo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV): Trading Information Today

Instantly GOEV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.18 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.1703 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 119.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOEV is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +119.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 119.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canoo Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.