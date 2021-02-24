In the last trading session, 1,133,153 shares of the Cango Inc.(NYSE:CANG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.54, and it changed around -$1.08 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.59 Billion. CANG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.6, offering almost -85.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.15% since then. We note from Cango Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 699.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 735.34 Million.

Cango Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CANG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cango Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG): Trading Information

Although CANG has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.59 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still down -0.2198 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -37.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANG is forecast to be at a low of $6.6 and a high of $6.6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -37.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cango Inc. (CANG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cango Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 19.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.11% per year for the next five years.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Cango Inc. shares, and 32.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.6%. Cango Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with SC China Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 27.82% of the shares, which is about 1.2 Million shares worth $8.38 Million.

CIBC World Markets, Inc., with 4.65% or 200Thousand shares worth $1.4 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.