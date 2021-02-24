In the last trading session, 1,549,614 shares of the BOQI International Medical Inc.(NASDAQ:BIMI) were traded, and its beta was -0.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around -$0.37 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.45 Million. BIMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.38, offering almost -189.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.35% since then. We note from BOQI International Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 963.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 Million.

BOQI International Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BIMI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BOQI International Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI): Trading Information

Although BIMI has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.53 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.2408 over the last five days. On the other hand, BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 511.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 350.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 572.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIMI is forecast to be at a low of $12.5 and a high of $12.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +572.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 572.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.5%. BOQI International Medical Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.1% of BOQI International Medical Inc. shares, and 0.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.25%. BOQI International Medical Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 17.84 Thousand shares worth $29.79 Thousand.

Sigma Planning Corp, with 0.13% or 14.7 Thousand shares worth $24.55 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.