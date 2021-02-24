In the last trading session, 1,292,388 shares of the Bill.com Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:BILL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $171.95, and it changed around -$1.06 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.15 Billion. BILL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $195.95, offering almost -13.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.27% since then. We note from Bill.com Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 Million.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BILL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL): Trading Information

Although BILL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $186.3 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still down -0.0627 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is 0.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $167.42, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BILL is forecast to be at a low of $150 and a high of $185. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +7.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) projections and forecasts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +77.8 percent over the past six months and at a 29.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -75% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -250% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -570.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.35% of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. shares, and 91.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.68%. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 339 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.01% of the shares, which is about 9.06 Million shares worth $1.24 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.72% or 6.35 Million shares worth $866.77 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 3368005 shares worth $337.84 Million, making up 4.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.62 Million shares worth around $220.47 Million, which represents about 1.96% of the total shares outstanding.