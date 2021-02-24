In the last trading session, 1,876,458 shares of the BELLUS Health Inc.(NASDAQ:BLU) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.85, and it changed around -$0.34 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $302.77 Million. BLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.03, offering almost -212.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.79% since then. We note from BELLUS Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 Million.

BELLUS Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BLU as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU): Trading Information

Although BLU has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.96- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still down -0.0052 over the last five days. On the other hand, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 0% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.32, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 90.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLU is forecast to be at a low of $2.6 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +211.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.7%. BELLUS Health Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -168.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.