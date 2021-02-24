In the last trading session, 1,197,706 shares of the Beam Global(NASDAQ:BEEM) were traded, and its beta was 1.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.38, and it changed around -$5.36 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $353.82 Million. BEEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.9, offering almost -71.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.28% since then. We note from Beam Global’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 587.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 763.51 Million.

Beam Global stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BEEM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Beam Global is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM): Trading Information

Although BEEM has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $58.35 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.4% year-to-date, but still down -0.2347 over the last five days. On the other hand, Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 929.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 43.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEEM is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +102.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Beam Global (BEEM) projections and forecasts

Beam Global share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +272.63 percent over the past six months and at a 28.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +60.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.72 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Beam Global to make $2.18 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $495Million and $1.32 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 247.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.8%. Beam Global earnings are expected to increase by 29.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.97% of Beam Global shares, and 22.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.86%. Beam Global stock is held by 34 institutions, with Arosa Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.53% of the shares, which is about 427.06 Thousand shares worth $5.19 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.81% or 216.68 Thousand shares worth $2.63 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.