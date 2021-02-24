In the last trading session, 1,270,503 shares of the AVROBIO, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVRO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.09, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $459.69 Million. AVRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.5, offering almost -111.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.99% since then. We note from AVROBIO, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 488.46 Million.

AVROBIO, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AVRO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AVROBIO, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.88 for the current quarter.

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO): Trading Information

Although AVRO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.62 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.2% year-to-date, but still down -0.0456 over the last five days. On the other hand, AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 230.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVRO is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +422.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. AVROBIO, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -30.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.4% of AVROBIO, Inc. shares, and 92.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.36%. AVROBIO, Inc. stock is held by 150 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.36% of the shares, which is about 4.51 Million shares worth $62.81 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.88% or 3.24 Million shares worth $45.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1731004 shares worth $24.13 Million, making up 4.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held roughly 1.31 Million shares worth around $17Million, which represents about 3.58% of the total shares outstanding.