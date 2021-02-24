In today’s recent session, 2,365,595 shares of the Unity Software Inc.(NYSE:U) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $113.21, and it changed around $2.6 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.69 Billion. U at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $174.94, offering almost -54.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.49% since then. We note from Unity Software Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 Million.

Unity Software Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended U as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Unity Software Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $142.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that U is forecast to be at a low of $62 and a high of $175. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Unity Software Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -107.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26% per year for the next five years.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.25% of Unity Software Inc. shares, and 61.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.98%. Unity Software Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.99% of the shares, which is about 43.3 Million shares worth $6.65 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 12.17% or 32.96 Million shares worth $5.06 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1567557 shares worth $240.57 Million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held roughly 743.47 Thousand shares worth around $64.89 Million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.