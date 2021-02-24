In the last trading session, 1,342,828 shares of the Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SYRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.18, and it changed around -$1.28 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $565.46 Million. SYRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.65, offering almost -70.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.59% since then. We note from Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 557.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 747.63 Million.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SYRS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS): Trading Information

Although SYRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.95 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.2344 over the last five days. On the other hand, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 86.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYRS is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +117.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) projections and forecasts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.56 percent over the past six months and at a 7.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -8.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -10.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 510%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.7 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $2.97 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $508Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 431.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.2%. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.38% of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 101.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.94%. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 133 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.09% of the shares, which is about 9.04 Million shares worth $98.1 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.82% or 6.64 Million shares worth $72.05 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5058187 shares worth $54.88 Million, making up 9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 3.16 Million shares worth around $34.28 Million, which represents about 5.62% of the total shares outstanding.