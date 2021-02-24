In the last trading session, 1,055,991 shares of the PLBY Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:PLBY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.37, and it changed around -$0.62 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $448.71 Million. PLBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.58, offering almost -24.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.33% since then. We note from PLBY Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 450.33 Million.

PLBY Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PLBY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 49.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLBY is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +86.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. PLBY Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.