In the last trading session, 1,296,006 shares of the Gamida Cell Ltd.(NASDAQ:GMDA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.57, and it changed around -$0.67 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $566.55 Million. GMDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15, offering almost -56.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.83% since then. We note from Gamida Cell Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 Million.

Gamida Cell Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GMDA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA): Trading Information

Although GMDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.78 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.1486 over the last five days. On the other hand, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 724.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 575.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 103.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMDA is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +182.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 51.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.84% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, and 33.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.34%. Gamida Cell Ltd. stock is held by 44 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.62% of the shares, which is about 5.68 Million shares worth $47.62 Million.

Federated Hermes, Inc., with 8.56% or 5.05 Million shares worth $42.39 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2879212 shares worth $14.63 Million, making up 4.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio held roughly 1.67 Million shares worth around $14.05 Million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.