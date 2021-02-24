Apple Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended AAPL as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Apple Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Trading Information Today

Although AAPL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $130.7 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0503 over the last five days. On the other hand, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 91.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $151.46, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAPL is forecast to be at a low of $83 and a high of $175. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +40.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) projections and forecasts

Apple Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +1.2 percent over the past six months and at a 36.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +53.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.97 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Apple Inc. to make $68.92 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $58.31 Billion and $59.69 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.3%. Apple Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.69% per year for the next five years.

AAPL Dividend Yield

Apple Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 – May 03, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.82. It is important to note, however, that the 0.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.44% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Apple Inc. shares, and 59.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.7%. Apple Inc. stock is held by 4453 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.48% of the shares, which is about 1.26 Billion shares worth $166.55 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.29% or 1.06 Billion shares worth $140.18 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 432000000 shares worth $49.99 Billion, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 329.8 Million shares worth around $38.19 Billion, which represents about 1.96% of the total shares outstanding.