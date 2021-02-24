In the last trading session, 1,580,509 shares of the Akoustis Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKTS) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.98, and it changed around -$0.52 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $635.05 Million. AKTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.15, offering almost -27.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.9% since then. We note from Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 749.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 990.72 Million.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AKTS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS): Trading Information

Although AKTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.94 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.0317 over the last five days. On the other hand, Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 40.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKTS is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +66.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) projections and forecasts

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +72.78 percent over the past six months and at a 0% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 32.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -33.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 407.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.6%. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -0.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.55% of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. shares, and 39.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.82%. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.23% of the shares, which is about 2.22 Million shares worth $27.1 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.83% or 1.62 Million shares worth $19.86 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 896167 shares worth $7.31 Million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 761.15 Thousand shares worth around $9.31 Million, which represents about 1.8% of the total shares outstanding.