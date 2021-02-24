In today’s recent session, 1,284,053 shares of the ADT Inc.(NYSE:ADT) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.02, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.3 Billion. ADT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.21, offering almost -71.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.4, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.07% since then. We note from ADT Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 Million.

ADT Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ADT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ADT Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT): Trading Information Today

Instantly ADT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.99- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.0531 over the last five days. On the other hand, ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.47, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADT is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +49.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ADT Inc. (ADT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.29 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ADT Inc. to make $1.33 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.3 Billion and $1.37 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ADT Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 30.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.6% per year for the next five years.

ADT Dividend Yield

ADT Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 25, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of ADT Inc. shares, and 95.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.6%. ADT Inc. stock is held by 289 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 80.01% of the shares, which is about 608.93 Million shares worth $4.78 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.73% or 13.16 Million shares worth $103.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 9500000 shares worth $77.62 Million, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.28 Million shares worth around $34.98 Million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.