In the last trading session, 1,150,403 shares of the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.53, and it changed around $0.02 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.21 Billion. ASO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.7, offering almost -8.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.88% since then. We note from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 847.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 Million.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ASO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASO is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 459.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 41.9% per year for the next five years.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.42% of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. shares, and 69.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.39%. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 58.8% of the shares, which is about 61.59 Million shares worth $1.28 Billion.

Samlyn Capital, LLC, with 2.05% or 2.14 Million shares worth $44.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 850000 shares worth $12.5 Million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 600.36 Thousand shares worth around $8.83 Million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.