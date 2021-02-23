In the last trading session, 3,462,599 shares of the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZYNE) were traded, and its beta was 2.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.91, and it changed around -$0.51 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $144.55 Million. ZYNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9, offering almost -83.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.07% since then. We note from Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.09 Million.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZYNE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE): Trading Information

Although ZYNE has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.30- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.49% year-to-date, but still down -0.1287 over the last five days. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is 0.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 51.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZYNE is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +83.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.8%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.11% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 22.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.72%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.11% of the shares, which is about 916.57 Thousand shares worth $3.03 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 3.03% or 891.03 Thousand shares worth $2.95 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.