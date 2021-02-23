In the last trading session, 4,023,626 shares of the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:CNET) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.06, and it changed around -$0.54 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $105.82 Million. CNET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.19, offering almost -52.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.7% since then. We note from ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.1 Million.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CNET as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET): Trading Information

Although CNET has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.19- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0384 over the last five days. On the other hand, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) is 0.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 370.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 40.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 53.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNET is forecast to be at a low of $6.25 and a high of $6.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +53.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 53.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.3%. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 91.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.54% of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, and 5.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.58%. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 74.47 Thousand shares worth $100.53 Thousand.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.04% or 10.87 Thousand shares worth $14.68 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.