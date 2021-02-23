In the last trading session, 8,176,921 shares of the ZK International Group Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:ZKIN) were traded, and its beta was 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.25, and it changed around $1.53 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $202.31 Million. ZKIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.8, offering almost -24.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.66% since then. We note from ZK International Group Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 Million.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ZKIN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN): Trading Information

Instantly ZKIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.80 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.96% year-to-date, but still up 0.934 over the last five days. On the other hand, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is 2.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 31.23 day(s).

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.4%. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -110.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.04% of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. shares, and 2.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.43%. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 413.07 Thousand shares worth $1.07 Million.

Acadian Asset Management, with 0.24% or 47.71 Thousand shares worth $123.57 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.