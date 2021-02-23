In today’s recent session, 130,000,000 shares of the Yunhong CTI Ltd.(NASDAQ:CTIB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.17, and it changed around $1.8 or 0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.1 Million. CTIB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.37, offering almost -100.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 84.41% since then. We note from Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 539.5 Million.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CTIB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yunhong CTI Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB): Trading Information Today

Instantly CTIB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 75.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.00- on Tuesday, Feb 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.8256 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) is 1.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 67.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTIB is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +67.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 67.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.6%. Yunhong CTI Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -9.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.38% of Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares, and 3.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.64%. Yunhong CTI Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.79% of the shares, which is about 161.27 Thousand shares worth $277.38 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.8% or 46.06 Thousand shares worth $79.22 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.