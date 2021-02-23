In today’s recent session, 1,824,018 shares of the Yatsen Holding Limited(NYSE:YSG) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.32, and it changed around -$0.85 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.33 Billion. YSG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.47, offering almost -31.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.48% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 Million.

Yatsen Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended YSG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Yatsen Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 4.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares, and 2.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.4%. Yatsen Holding Limited stock is held by 13 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.51% of the shares, which is about 44.71 Million shares worth $760.05 Million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 1.34% or 5.71 Million shares worth $97.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1337823 shares worth $22.74 Million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund held roughly 1.13 Million shares worth around $19.18 Million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.