In the last trading session, 12,021,957 shares of the XpresSpa Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:XSPA) were traded, and its beta was 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around -$0.31 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $203.1 Million. XSPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.82, offering almost -308.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.06% since then. We note from XpresSpa Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.65 Million.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended XSPA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA): Trading Information

Although XSPA has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.07- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.82% year-to-date, but still down -0.194 over the last five days. On the other hand, XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 62.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XSPA is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $3.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +62.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.53 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect XpresSpa Group, Inc. to make $12.66 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $140Million and $12.6 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8138.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.3%. XpresSpa Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 82.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of XpresSpa Group, Inc. shares, and 10.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.64%. XpresSpa Group, Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.71% of the shares, which is about 1.19 Million shares worth $2.35 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.54% or 1.07 Million shares worth $1.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.