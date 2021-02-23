In the last trading session, 1,150,577 shares of the New Concept Energy, Inc.(NYSE:GBR) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.39, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.79 Million. GBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.99, offering almost -384.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.39% since then. We note from New Concept Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
New Concept Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GBR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. New Concept Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR): Trading Information
Although GBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.95- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.3% year-to-date, but still down -0.1025 over the last five days. On the other hand, New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) is 1.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 53.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.1 day(s).
New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.7%. New Concept Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -123.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.63% of New Concept Energy, Inc. shares, and 1.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.47%. New Concept Energy, Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.39% of the shares, which is about 71.39 Thousand shares worth $138.36 Thousand.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.57% or 29.46 Thousand shares worth $57.1 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 29463 shares worth $42.13 Thousand, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 8.4 Thousand shares worth around $16.28 Thousand, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored