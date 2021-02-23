In the last trading session, 4,455,265 shares of the Lizhi Inc.(NASDAQ:LIZI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.16, and it changed around -$0.88 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $510.38 Million. LIZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.75, offering almost -50.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.53% since then. We note from Lizhi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.91 Million.

Lizhi Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LIZI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lizhi Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI): Trading Information

Although LIZI has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.66 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.88% year-to-date, but still down -0.2946 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 1.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 110.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.4, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -51.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIZI is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5.8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -48.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lizhi Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -375.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Lizhi Inc. shares, and 2.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.08%. Lizhi Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Atom Investors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.36% of the shares, which is about 123.2 Thousand shares worth $478.03 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.08% or 26.06 Thousand shares worth $101.1 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.