In the last trading session, 11,981,676 shares of the Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATOS) were traded, and its beta was 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.93, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $209.71 Million. ATOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.08, offering almost -73.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.06% since then. We note from Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.31 Million.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ATOS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS): Trading Information

Although ATOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.62- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.08% year-to-date, but still down -0.1951 over the last five days. On the other hand, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) is 0.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 113.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATOS is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +155.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 70.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.3%. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 6.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.49%. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.69% of the shares, which is about 492.8 Thousand shares worth $468.16 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.29% or 208.9 Thousand shares worth $505.53 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.