Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) has gained triple-digits in the past 12 months and continues to attract investor attention. The Twilio solutions, which are becoming increasingly in demand as communications move to the cloud, are among the reasons for high investor confidence.

Twilio released its quarterly and full-year results last week. Revenue for the company has increased by 55 % to $1.76 billion in 2020. Adjusted net income rose to 35 million dollars, despite net profit indicators remaining negative at 491 million dollars for the whole of 2020.

Twilio is currently used by more than 10 million developers worldwide to incorporate new communication capabilities into applications. Its services keep growing, and the company is constantly adding to its list of products. The Segment has generated more than $ 20 million from its recent acquisition of a customer data platform services company in the last quarter. With the acquisition of Segment, Twilio has acquired another $17 billion of the addressable market and will serve more customers.

As organizations worldwide continue to invest in cloud communications, TwilioInc (TWLO) operates in a strong environment. Flexible communications, including video conferencing, email, text, and voice, are the future for customers and companies. The Twilio portfolio of solutions enables businesses of all sizes to utilize the software’s power to offer rich, multi-channel communications.

Over the past year, TwilioInc (TWLO) has performed well. TWLO’s performance in the last year saw its stock surge by 231.96%, while over the last six months, the stock gained 58.82%. TWLO currently has a quarterly performance of 46.71%, and it rose by 5.20% in the last month. The weekly performance of -5.99% is currently recorded.