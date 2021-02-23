In the last trading session, 10,484,569 shares of the Westwater Resources, Inc.(NASDAQ:WWR) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.97, and it changed around -$0.81 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.01 Million. WWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.5, offering almost -108.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.41% since then. We note from Westwater Resources, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.8 Million.

Westwater Resources, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WWR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Westwater Resources, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR): Trading Information

Although WWR has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.23- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still down -0.2186 over the last five days. On the other hand, Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2052.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WWR is forecast to be at a low of $150 and a high of $150. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2052.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2052.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 64.5%. Westwater Resources, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Westwater Resources, Inc. shares, and 0.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.66%. Westwater Resources, Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.08% of the shares, which is about 205.58 Thousand shares worth $1.01 Million.

Group One Trading, L.P., with 0.94% or 178.44 Thousand shares worth $879.7 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.