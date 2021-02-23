In today’s recent session, 27,227,914 shares of the Vinco Ventures, Inc.(NASDAQ:BBIG) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.77, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.63 Million. BBIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.4, offering almost -149.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.56% since then. We note from Vinco Ventures, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 651.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 Million.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BBIG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG): Trading Information Today

Although BBIG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.15- on Tuesday, Feb 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.88% year-to-date, but still up 0.0561 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 384.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 88.81 day(s).

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Vinco Ventures, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -67.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.59% of Vinco Ventures, Inc. shares, and 5.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.17%. Vinco Ventures, Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Rovida Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.74% of the shares, which is about 329.97 Thousand shares worth $452.06 Thousand.

Novare Capital Management, with 0.49% or 93.41 Thousand shares worth $127.97 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.