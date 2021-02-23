In the last trading session, 2,161,522 shares of the Urban Tea, Inc.(NASDAQ:MYT) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.28, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.92 Million. MYT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.69, offering almost -6.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.97% since then. We note from Urban Tea, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 Million.

Urban Tea, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MYT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT): Trading Information

Instantly MYT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.69- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.61% year-to-date, but still up 0.8256 over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) is 1.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.71 day(s).

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18%. Urban Tea, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -22.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.76% of Urban Tea, Inc. shares, and 10.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.66%. Urban Tea, Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 24.33 Thousand shares worth $40.64 Thousand.