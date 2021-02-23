In the last trading session, 9,832,049 shares of the UP Fintech Holding Limited(NASDAQ:TIGR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.1, and it changed around -$3.88 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.39 Billion. TIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.5, offering almost -23.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.47% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7Million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TIGR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR): Trading Information

Although TIGR has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $38.50 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.92% year-to-date, but still up 0.0377 over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 0.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.65, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -49.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIGR is forecast to be at a low of $8.3 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -26.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 82.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.38% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, and 4.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.32%. UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is held by 32 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.78% of the shares, which is about 1.4 Million shares worth $6.64 Million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 7.03% or 913.52 Thousand shares worth $4.33 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.