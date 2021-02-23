In today’s recent session, 2,596,122 shares of the Tuscan Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ:THCB) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.98, and it changed around -$1.82 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $560.6 Million. THCB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.2, offering almost -57.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.68% since then. We note from Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.62 Million.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended THCB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB): Trading Information Today

Although THCB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.11 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.1962 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 422.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 91.4 day(s).

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.85% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares, and 75.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.63%. Tuscan Holdings Corp. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Alpine Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.29% of the shares, which is about 1.52 Million shares worth $26.03 Million.

Oxford Asset Management Llp, with 3.24% or 1.15 Million shares worth $11.47 Million as of Mar 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 610840 shares worth $6.22 Million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 304.13 Thousand shares worth around $3.1 Million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.