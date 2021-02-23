In today’s recent session, 2,610,449 shares of the Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II(NYSE:SNPR) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.75, and it changed around -$0.84 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $561.06 Million. SNPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.33, offering almost -33.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.2% since then. We note from Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SNPR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)’s Biggest Investors

NewGen Asset Management Ltd., with 0.29% or 100Thousand shares worth $1.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.