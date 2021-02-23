In the last trading session, 22,144,163 shares of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:TNXP) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $417.85 Million. TNXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.46, offering almost -90.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.77% since then. We note from Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.05 Million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TNXP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP): Trading Information

Although TNXP has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.94 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.91% year-to-date, but still down -0.2912 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 132.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNXP is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +132.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 132.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 92.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, and 5.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.25%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.56% of the shares, which is about 1.47 Million shares worth $993.37 Thousand.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with 0.43% or 1.14 Million shares worth $770.21 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.