In the last trading session, 12,645,781 shares of the Tellurian Inc.(NASDAQ:TELL) were traded, and its beta was 2.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.46, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14 Billion. TELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.39, offering almost -84.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.64% since then. We note from Tellurian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.27 Million.

Tellurian Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TELL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tellurian Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL): Trading Information

Although TELL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.13- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.7% year-to-date, but still down -0.0822 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.98, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -13.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TELL is forecast to be at a low of $0.1 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +73.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -97.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) projections and forecasts

Tellurian Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +285.52 percent over the past six months and at a -26.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +64.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.27 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to make $15.01 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.14 Million and $11.17 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.8%. Tellurian Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -16.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 31.1% per year for the next five years.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.75% of Tellurian Inc. shares, and 11.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.69%. Tellurian Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.52% of the shares, which is about 11.62 Million shares worth $14.88 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.96% or 6.49 Million shares worth $5.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.