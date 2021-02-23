In today’s recent session, 27,148,497 shares of the Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SNSS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.58, and it changed around $1.02 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.01 Million. SNSS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.3, offering almost -146.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.55% since then. We note from Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 708.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 Million.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SNSS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS): Trading Information Today

Instantly SNSS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 28.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.90- on Tuesday, Feb 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.3685 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) is 0.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 47.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNSS is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +162.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) projections and forecasts

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +24.74 percent over the past six months and at a 87.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +46% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 48% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -94.7%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.6%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 64.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 40.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.2%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.55% of the shares, which is about 1.73 Million shares worth $2.16 Million.

Aisling Capital Management LP, with 5.58% or 1.01 Million shares worth $2.01 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.