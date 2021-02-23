In today’s recent session, 1,278,349 shares of the Stable Road Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:SRAC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.84, and it changed around -$2.18 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $460.72 Million. SRAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.18, offering almost -40.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.2, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.85% since then. We note from Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 564.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SRAC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC): Trading Information Today

Although SRAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.98 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still down -0.1312 over the last five days. On the other hand, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.22% of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. shares, and 98.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 584.89%. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7% of the shares, which is about 1.24 Million shares worth $12.55 Million.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, with 6.88% or 1.23 Million shares worth $12.35 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.