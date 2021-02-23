In today’s recent session, 1,324,221 shares of the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:SONN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.57, and it changed around -$0.25 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.59 Million. SONN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.6, offering almost -2024.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.2, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.4% since then. We note from Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SONN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN): Trading Information Today

Although SONN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.03- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.149 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 857.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 779.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 211.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SONN is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +211.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 211.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.7%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.02% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. shares, and 2.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.73%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.4% of the shares, which is about 246.56 Thousand shares worth $549.82 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.77% or 135.96 Thousand shares worth $303.2 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 59815 shares worth $153.72 Thousand, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 20.6 Thousand shares worth around $45.93 Thousand, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.