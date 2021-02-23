In the last trading session, 4,619,822 shares of the Solitario Zinc Corp.(NYSE:XPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.27 Million. XPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.25, offering almost -22.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.25% since then. We note from Solitario Zinc Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 Million.

Solitario Zinc Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended XPL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Solitario Zinc Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL): Trading Information

Although XPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.25 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.81% year-to-date, but still up 0.0834 over the last five days. On the other hand, Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 224Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 79.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.9, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -11.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPL is forecast to be at a low of $0.9 and a high of $0.9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -11.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.8%. Solitario Zinc Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 8.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.37% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares, and 6.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.93%. Solitario Zinc Corp. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.11% of the shares, which is about 1.22 Million shares worth $688.58 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.76% or 443.38 Thousand shares worth $177.35 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.